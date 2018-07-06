DTE Karnataka announces results of diploma course, check at dte.kar.nic.in

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka has announced the diploma results of Polytechnic 2nd, 4th, 6th-semester examination 2018. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website dte.kar.nic.in. The exam was conducted in April and May 2018 at various centres in the state.

Steps to check DTE Karnataka Diploma Results April May 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website dte.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the link ‘Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2018’

Step 3: Click on ‘Karnataka Diploma May/June results 2018’

Step 4: Fill in your details like your institute code, roll No etc.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button

Step 6: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Save the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.