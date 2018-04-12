Don’t use word ‘Dalit’
New Delhi : The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has written to all state governments not to use the word “Dalit” in the government documents for the Scheduled Caste people.
It has drawn attention to a judgment of the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the word “Dalit” does not figure anywhere in the Constitution and as such it should not be used in the government documents.
The Ministry stressed that better will be that only the caste of a person should be specified instead of describing him or her as Scheduled Caste. It drew attention in this regard to an instruction issued in 1990 to better specify the caste.
This is second time that a clarification has been issued regarding the Scheduled Castes (SCs). An earlier notification was issued on February 10, 1982, stressing that the word “Harijan” should not be used in the caste certificates issues to the SCs.
On the recommendation of a Parliamentary Committee, the centre had also written in 2012 to use the word Scheduled Caste and no other word while specifying the caste of the person.
