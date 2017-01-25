Don’t seek votes in name of religion: EC

NEW DELHI : The Election Commission on Tuesday warned the political parties to refrain from appeal for voting on the ground of religion, caste, race, community or language of the candidate.

“The candidate, election agent or any person making the appeal with the consent of the candidate on the ground o religion, caste, etc. of the electors would amount to corrupt practice,” the EC said citing the Apex Court’s January 2 judgment.

It also reproduced the relevant extracts from the judgment, asking the political parties to take due note of the directions in the judgment for strict compliance. It asked the political parties to suitably brief and inform their lower formations and party cadres as also all their candidates about the ruling and ask them to desist from any activities that amount to soliciting votes in the name of religion, caste. etc.

“Such appeals may also fall within the ambit o sub-paras (3) and (4) of Part I of the Model Code of Conduct,” says a 3-page circular to all parties.