Don’t lecture on development: Siddaramaiah to UP CM

Bengaluru : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has advised his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath not to lecture to his state on development after the BJP lost the twin Lok Sabha by-elections in the northern state.

“BJP has suffered humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha seats held by the Chief Minister (Adityanath) and Deputy Chief Minister (Keshav Prasad Maurya) of Uttar Pradesh.

“Congratulations to Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for this historic victory. Unity among the non-BJP parties has played a key role. Perhaps Yogi Adityanath should spend less time lecturing Karnataka on development,” said Siddaramaiah in a tweet

Adityanath has visited the poll-bound southern state four times so far as the Chief Minister to address rallies at Hubballi, Bengaluru, Davanagere and Mangaluru during the last two months.

During his addresses, Adityanath had urged the people of Karnataka to make it “Congress-free” as the party was “unable” to bring development to the state.

Samajwadi Party candidate Praveen Nishad defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s nominee Upendra Shukla by over 21,000 votes, wresting the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat, which it had held for nearly 30 years, with Adityanath winning five consecutive times till 2014.

In the Phulpur constituency, SP candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel ousted the BJP’s Kaushalendra Singh by about 59,000 votes. BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya won the seat in the 2014 general elections but resigned following his induction into the state cabinet, reports IANS..