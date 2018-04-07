Don’t get worked up with negativity, Modi tells BJP workers

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the Bhartiya Janata Party workers no to get agitated by the negativity of the vested interest groups but keep working for the nation.

“We are living in a time when opposition to the BJP is at its peak. Sometimes, it also takes a violent turn, not because we made mistakes but because our strength is affecting the opponents,” he said while connecting with the party’s district presidents across the country through teleconferencing on the BJP’s foundation day.

He also seized the opportunity to interact with the party workers in five parliamentary constituencies of New Delhi, Northeast Delhi, Northcentral Mumbai, Hamirpur(Himachal) and Saran(Bihar).

Modi said the BJP’s opponents are unable to digest that a poor person born into a backward family is serving the nation as its prime minister. “They cannot imagine that when we got the opportunity to elect a President on our own, we elected a person belonging to Dalit community. They cannot imagine that when we got the opportunity to elected a (Lok Sabha) deputy speaker, we selected Suraj Bhan who belonged to the Dalit community and later Karia Munda who is a tribal leader,” he said.