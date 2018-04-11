Don’t cremate body of Unnao gangrape victim’s father, if not done already: Allahabad High Court

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court today ordered that the body of the Unnao gangrape victim’s father should not be cremated, if already not done so. The man had died yesterday in custody after his 18-year-old daughter had accused a BJP MLA, his brother and his aides of raping her.

A bench of Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar passed the order taking cognisance of the gangrape case in Uttar Pradesh on a letter to the court by senior lawyer Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi detailing the incident. “If the body has not been cremated, then it shall not be cremated,” the court said. Chaturvedi also demanded fair investigation in the heinous crime and later, on the death of the victim’s father.

The bench also sought the state government’s stand on the case while slating the matter for next hearing on April 12. It also asked the advocate general or one of the additional advocate general to remain present during the course of hearing to apprise the court about the case and action being taken.

There is no clarity if the body of the woman’s father has already been cremated. The police had yesterday arrested Atul Singh, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in connection with the gangrape of the woman and the custodial death of her father. The Supreme Court will also hear next week a plea for CBI probe into the Unnao gangrape case.