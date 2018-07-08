Don’t break up marriages over trivial issues: Goa Guv

‘Pre-marriage counselling is a necessity now. Youngsters need to know the art of making families work’

Panaji : For Goa’s newly-minted graduates, at least 9,000 of whom had assembled on Saturday to collect their formal degree certificates, Governor Mridula Sinha, Chancellor of Goa University, administered a ‘marital’ vow, among others, at the 30th annual convocation.

Sinha’s five-pronged pledge sought students’ commitment to save women in distress even if it meant risking their own lives, to keep off drugs and not send their parents to old age homes. Students had to raise their hand in acknowledgement of the pledge.

Stressing the need to preserve the marital bond at all costs, she said marriages should not be broken over trivial issues. “A marriage is not compulsory, but necessary. Once married, you will not break the relationship on small reasons. You will strive for mutual respect towards each other. There is time, but such a time will come,” Sinha said.

Emphasising the need for pre-marital counselling on University premises, she said, “Pre-marriage counselling is a necessity now. Youngsters need to know the art of making families work. If they have any doubts they should get answers so that there is longevity in marriages,” she said.

“Any time you see an atrocity against a girl or a woman, you shall strive to rescue her at the cost of your life. This is critical for protection of the Indian culture. It is a very important pledge and I am happy that everyone is supporting it,” Sinha said.

She also urged the students not to litter and to stop others from doing the same.

“Neither will you fall prey to addiction nor will you allow anyone to get addicted,” Sinha said, while also urging students to swear on oath that they would not send their parents to old-age homes.