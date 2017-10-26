Don’t attack families of militants, Mehbooba tells police personnel

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged police personnel not to attack families of militants.

Speaking at the passing out parade of recruits at the police training centre in Ganderbal district, Mehbooba Mufti said: “Do not attack families of militants just because they (militants) attack families of policemen. You must maintain the difference.”

She said policemen were facing many difficulties in the discharge of their duties, but they had set an example of discipline and sacrifice, reports IANS.

The Chief Minister said efforts must be taken to ensure surrender of local militants who had joined militancy for one or the other reason.

The comments followed reports that houses of some militants had been ransacked by security forces in south Kashmir areas.