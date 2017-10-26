Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Don’t attack families of militants, Mehbooba tells police personnel

Don’t attack families of militants, Mehbooba tells police personnel

— By Agencies | Oct 26, 2017 12:13 am
FOLLOW US:

Srinagar : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged police personnel not to attack families of militants.

Speaking at the passing out parade of recruits at the police training centre in Ganderbal district, Mehbooba Mufti said: “Do not attack families of militants just because they (militants) attack families of policemen. You must maintain the difference.”

She said policemen were facing many difficulties in the discharge of their duties, but they had set an example of discipline and sacrifice, reports IANS.


The Chief Minister said efforts must be taken to ensure surrender of local militants who had joined militancy for one or the other reason.

The comments followed reports that houses of some militants had been ransacked by security forces in south Kashmir areas.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…