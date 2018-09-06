Docs on toes as Hardik loses 11 kg in 12 days

Gandhinagar : The Vijay Rupani led BJP government in Gujarat, already on pins and needles over Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel’s 12 day long and continuing indefinite fast, braced for his followers intention to intensify the stir.

“If the government does not come to speak to Hardik directly at his venue of fast by tomorrow, he will again stop taking water,” said Manoj Panara, convenor PAAS to mediapersons on Wednesday even as Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackarey announced his support to Hardik’s stir.

Hardik has been on the warpath since 2015 single-mindedly pursuing his goal of reservations for his community in government jobs and educational institutions. He has now widened the ambit of his protests to demand debt waiver for farmers of Gujarat and release of his aide, Alpesh Kathiriya who is behind bars under charges of sedition.

Hardik and his followers who have been getting bountiful support of opposition leaders countrywide, remain as aggressive as ever even as Hardik’s weight continues to dip. He has lost eleven kilograms in 12 days.

Panera was menacing as he warned in the aftermath of six patidar community organisations holding backdoor meetings with the Rupani government, ostensibly over Hardik’s health.

Doctors have already sounded concern over his deteriorating health.

“Those who have initiated talks with the government have neither met Hardik in Person nor consulted PAAS before the meeting. President of Vishwa Umiya foundation CK Patel is best advised not to play into the hands of the BJP,” said Panara seeking to make matters a little more obvious.

CK Patel on his part told mediapersons that he has urged the patidar community youth to be united in their fight for reservations. “Let the youth continue with the sturgle. If required we will step in but only on a written request from PAAS,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, farmers from the state will make phone calls to all the 182 legislators, 26 MPs and Rajya Sabha members from Gujarat and seek their views on farmers debt waivers. “These phone calls will be followed up by personal visits to their residences and offices to seek their views in writing on Friday. This is a time bound plan,” Panara added.

“We appeal to farmers and the patidar youth to maintain peace and calm and abstain from entering into any confrontation with authority. However,if anything happens across the state, the government better beware,” he added.

Meanwhile, Visnagar in North Gujarat observed bandh in solidarity with Hardik even as many of his supporters paraded around with their head tonsured in protest.Women were also out on the streets beating their vessels with rolling pins.