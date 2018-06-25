DMK, Raj Bhavan at loggerheads over Governor’s review meetings Stalin booked

Guindy: The Tamil Nadu police filed a case against MK Stalin and other party workers here on Sunday. The case was lodged against Stalin and DMK cadres for protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday.

Chennai : The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and the principal opposition party, the DMK, were on Sunday were at loggerheads over the issue of staging protests against Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s tours to various districts and holding of review meetings.

The DMK has been staging black flag protests against the Governor whenever he visited the districts accusing him of belittling State autonomy by undertaking such inspections. On Friday, over 200 cadres who showed black flags to Purohit in Namakkal district were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Following this on Saturday, DMK working president MK Stalin attempted to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan in Chennai with his supporters.

Disapproving this action, the Raj Bhavan on Sunday issued a statement warning of legal action against anyone who attempted to lay siege to its campus. Insisting that the Governor was within his constitutional right to tour the districts, the statement said that though the DMK leader and other parties were given sufficient time to understand the legal position and “change their course”, they continued to stage protests.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami defended the Governor’s tours saying there was nothing wrong in it. He also justified the arrest of the DMK cadre.

However, taking strong objection to the Raj Bhavan communication, Stalin said the nature of the note was “intimidating”.

He said, “The Governor has sought to play direct politics by going beyond and against the Constitution.” Purohit was seeking to interfere with the rights of the State Government by conducting meetings with officials in districts which was against the spirit of federalism.

Stalin said the DMK would not run away from its responsibility and the “Governor should understand this”.

The DMK would not be cowed down by such threats of Raj Bhavan. He accused the Governor of being a representative of the BJP Government at the Centre and said there was a feeling among the people that Purohit was doing what was otherwise expected of the State BJP president.