DMK, PMK seek probe into deposits of old notes in co-ops

Chennai : As cooperative banks in Tamil Nadu come under the I-T scrutiny amid reports about deposits of large amount of demonetised notes, DMK and PMK today demanded that the state government order an inquiry and protect the integrity of the institutions.

DMK Treasurer M K Stalin demanded that Chief Minister O Pannerselvam order the inquiry while PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss sought the intervention of state Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. Referring to the inspections carried out by Income Tax sleuths in Central Cooperative Banks, especially in Salem and Cuddalore last week, Stalin said there were reports that these banks had been allegedly used by some ruling AIADMK leaders to convert blackmoney post scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

In a statement here, Stalin, also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said the inspection at the Salem Central District Cooperative Bank, which had received the President’s award four times for best performance, has shocked the people.

Co-operative banks had been directed not to take up any financial transactions of demonetised currency, he said adding suitable investigation should be taken up on how these banks accepted “fixed deposits of old (Rs 500 and Rs 1,000) notes”.

He demanded that Chief Minister appoint a committee to conduct a probe into the alleged illegal deposits of scrapped notes, sack those heads of banks found guilty and protect the integrity of the cooperative institutions. —PTI