DMK members sent out of assembly

Chennai: DMK legislators were sent out of the Tamil Nadu assembly on Wednesday after they demanded a discussion on a television channel sting alleging money was paid for ruling party legislators to vote for Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

The DMK legislators raised the issue of AIADMK MLAs being allegedly paid huge sums of money and gold ahead of a trust vote in the assembly. Speaker P. Dhanapal refused permission to discuss the matter saying it was sub-judice.

As DMK members continued to create a ruckus, they was evicted from the house. The DMK MLAs led by their leader M.K. Stalin then staged a demonstration on the Kamarajar Road, affecting movement of traffic.

Despite the bedlam, the government placed the Goods and Services Tax Bill in the house.