DMK-led Oppn parties call for TN bandh on April 5

Chennai : Condemning the Modi government and the Tamil Nadu government for “betraying” the state on the Cauvery river water issue, major opposition parties on Sunday decided to hold a statewide shutdown on Thursday (April 5).

A meeting of the parties was held at the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit met Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and some senior officials at Raj Bhavan.

While the purpose of Purohit’s meeting is not known officially, it is speculated that it could be to take stock of the Cauvery issue fallout and other protests in the state.

The DMK said in a statement issued in Chennai that the Central government had failed to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as per an apex court order of February 16. The six-week deadline ended March-end.

The parties also decided to organise a ‘Securing Cauvery Rights March’ from the Cauvery Delta region in the state to Raj Bhavan here in which leaders of all political parties and the public would participate.

According to the statement, black flags would be shown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever he comes to Tamil Nadu for not setting up the CMB.

The parties denounced the BJP-led Central government for acting in the narrow interests of the party vis-a-vis the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka and squeezing the rights of Tamil Nadu by misusing its powers on the Cauvery issue. Karnataka does not want the CMB to be set up.

They also condemned the state government for being an “inseparable partner” of the Central government and not putting pressure on the Modi government despite having 50 MPs.

Later, DMK leader M.K. Stalin told reporters that he requested the traders’ associations to postpone their strike from Tuesday to Thursday.

MK Stalin taken into custody

Chennai: DMK leader M.K. Stalin was taken into custody on Sunday while protesting against the Central government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). Led by Stalin, leaders of Congress and VCK parties protested at Valluvar Kottam here. A large number of DMK activists participated in the event.Addressing the crowd, Stalin said a statewide shutdown would take place on April 5, blocking trains and buses.