DMK demands all-party meet in Tamil Nadu on Cauvery, CM Palaniswami says it will be done if needed

Chennai: The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the DMK, today demanded an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, citing the Karnataka government’s decision to go in for an appeal in the Supreme Court against the setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Raising the matter in the Assembly, DMK Deputy Leader Duraimurugan sought an all-party meet to firm up the Tamil Nadu’s stand on the issue and secure the state’s due share of water. To this, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, “After getting to know the functioning of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the regulatory committee, an all-party meeting can be convened, if needed, and appropriate action can be taken.”

Supporting Duraimurugan’s demand, DMK working president M K Stalin told reporters that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, following an all-party meeting in that state, was seeking a debate on the Cauvery in Parliament.

Backed by the all-party meet, the Karnataka government on June 30 decided to go in for an appeal in the Supreme Court against the setting up of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee. It was also decided that the issue would be raised in Parliament.

Today, Stalin said, “There is no need to discuss Cauvery in Parliament as sought by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Karnataka is staging a drama.” Asking the Centre not to concede to Karnataka’s demand, the DMK working president said pressure should be exerted on the Centre by holding an all-party meet and taking a “good decision.”