Discount on railway season ticket if payment is made digitally

New Delhi: With an aim to promote cashless economy, the railways has offered discount on booking of season tickets and retiring rooms if the payment is made digitally.

The railways has decided that 0.5 per cent discount on base fare of season tickets (monthly, quarterly, half yearly, yearly) in suburban section will be granted from next month if the payment is made through digital means like debit, credit cards.

It has been decided that five per cent discount would be offered on booking of retiring rooms through digital means, a senior railway ministry official said.

Several measures have been initiated offering incentives for booking tickets through digital means with an aim to promote cashless transaction in railways, the official said.

The railways has instructed Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendras to install PoS machines and accept payments made through debit and credit cards of all banks for issuing reserved and unreserved tickets.

Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Sevas have been instructed to accept online payments like e-wallets, Aadhaar enabled payments system for issuing unreserved tickets.