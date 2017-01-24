Disciplinary Action Rules Revised

NEW DELHI : The Government has revised the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, laying down a detailed procedure on the disciplinary action against the all-India services like IAS and IPS.

The new rules mandate on the disciplinary authority to deliver the accused a copy of the articles of charge, the statement of the imputation of misconduct or misbehaviour and a list of documents and witnesses for sustaining each charge.

They also mandate the disciplinary authority to impose any penalty on the accused officer found guilty in the inquiry only after considering his representation and the advice of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The officer gets 30 days to submit written statement against the charges and he can also plead to be heard in person. This period can be extended but not beyond 90 days of the receipt of the charges.

The rules also require completion of the inquiry within six months which can be extended by six months at a time on the request of the inquiry officer, giving reasons in writing.

If the inquiry recommends penalty on the accused officer, the rules bind the disciplinary authority to seek the CVC’s advice before passing any order imposing the penalty.