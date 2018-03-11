DIP IN INTEREST IN ARMY JOBS

New Delhi : There always used to be a heavy rush for Army recruitment since India’s Independence, but there is suddenly a dip in interest of the new generation to join the Army in the last two years, both as jawans and as officers and that too at a time of increasing unemployment.

The Defence Ministry admitted this worrying trend in reply to a question in Parliament, pointing out that only 17,257 jawans could be recruited in the first nine months of 2017-18 up to December as against 66,992 recruited in 2014-15. It doesn’t expect much of a difference in the remaining three months of the current financial year. It disclosed that the annual recruitment of jawans has started sliding down since after reaching the peak of 71,434 in 2015-16. It slipped to 52,086 in 2016-17 and if the recruitment in the last two years is considered, there is a shortfall of 14,000.

The ministry reported a similar trend in appointment of Army officers. As against 1961 appointed as officers in 2015, to 1858 in 2016 and 1773 in 2017. There is a shortage of nearly 9,000 officers in the army as against the sanctioned strength while the vacancy for jawans has shot up to more than 40,000. Army sources said that the criteria for recruitment is very strict and they cannot be relaxed like other government services.