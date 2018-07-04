Dinesh Gundu Rao named new Karnataka Congress chief

Bengaluru: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed Bengaluru MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao as President of the party’s Karnataka unit. Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot announced the appointment of Gundu Rao as well as Bidar legislator Eshwar Khandre as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s Working President – a post earlier held by Gundu Rao.

“The party appreciates the hard work by outgoing KPCC President G. Parameshwara who led the party for the last eight years and is stepping down from the responsibility,” added Gehlot.

Gundu Rao, 48, is a fourth-time MLA from Gandhinagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru central and second son of former Congress Chief Minister R. Gundu Rao. He was a Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government.

Khandre, the former Municipalities and Local Bodies Minister, is a lawmaker from Bhalki assembly segment in Bidar. Parameshwara is the Deputy Chief Minister in the Janata Dal-Secular-Congress coalition government in the state.