Dileep row refuses to die down, protest outside Mohanlal’s house

KOCHI: The row over Dileep’s re-induction into the Malayalam film artistes’ body AMMA refused to die down even after he said he would not return till being cleared in the case of abducting and sexually assaulting an actress, with Youth Congress activists on Friday taking out a protest march to the home of the association’s chief, superstar Mohanlal, near here, reports IANS.

Shouting slogans against Mohanlal, the protesters demanded that an actor of his stature should not resort to any sort of measure that will affect womanhood by siding with people who are accused and he should not have taken the decision to revoke Dileep’s suspension.

Mohanlal was not present in the house at the time, and some of the protesters, who tried to barge into the compound, were stopped from creating any damage.