DIG BSF dubs jawan in video as a ‘bad hat’, says inquiry initiated to unveil truth

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Responding to the allegations made by a BSF jawan that troops are served with bad quality food and even have to manage with an “empty stomach” at times, and hinting at acts of corruption committed by senior officials, Deputy Inspector General M D S Mann on Tuesday dubbed the complainant as a ‘bad hat’, but added that if the allegations made by him were found to be true, action would be initiated against the defaulters.

Asserting that the complainant was a regular offender and has not been promoted even once in his 20 years of service, Mann said poor career growth could be a reason behind this act of his.

Mann said that a probe has been initiated.

“He is a bad hat. In his service of twenty years, he has four bad entries, which includes intoxication, AWL, fighting with seniors, offending their orders. And, because of all these flaws, he has not been promoted even once, and this might be the cause of his frustration,” said Mann.

“We have initiated an inquiry in the matter and in the span of four to five days, the standard of food, quality and quantity of all the posts, will be checked. A report will be formed after a detailed inspection which will be forwarded. If any of his allegations are found true we will certainly initiate action against the defaulters,” he added.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday sought sought a report from the BSF and ordered “appropriate action”.

In a video gone viral, BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav of the 29 battalion Seema Suraksha Bal is seen exposing the rot in the system by revealing the deeply ingrained corruption in the higher order, saying that the troops are not even getting three basic square meals.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Yadav can be seen saying that the soldiers stand for 11 straight hours every day regardless the weather or temperature, but they are treated in the worst possible way.

The BSF was quick to respond with a statement saying that a senior officer has already reached the location from where Yadav sent the video.

The BSF, however, rejected claims made by a soldier, clarifying that even though conditions for soldiers were tough they were provided with regular rations while asserting that the jawans in particular had a troubled past.