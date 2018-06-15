Diesel prices unchanged for 3rd straight day; petrol down 8 paise

New Delhi: Diesel prices in the country’s four metro cities remained stable for the third straight day on Friday but petrol prices declined around eight paise. In the national capital, diesel was sold at Rs 67.85 per litre on Friday, unchanged since Wednesday, June 13. Similarly, in the other key cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel was sold at Rs 70.40, Rs 72.24 and Rs 71.62 per litre respectively, all at unchanged levels.

This stagnation comes after diesel prices fell by just over Re 1 in the metros during May 30-June 12 period.Petrol prices, however, dropped by around eight paise a litre across the metros on Friday, after remaining unchanged for two days. In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the key transportation fuel was sold at Rs 76.35, Rs 79.02 and Rs 84.18 per litre, all prices down eight paise from Thursday’s level. In Chennai, price fell by nine paise to Rs 79.24 per litre.