Demonetisation: Vadra mocks Modi govt for turning banks into interrogation offices

Demonetisation: Vadra mocks Modi govt for turning banks into interrogation offices

— By Asia News International | Dec 20, 2016 12:54 pm
New Delhi – With the Opposition joining hands against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to demonetise high-denomination currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law, Robert Vadra on Tuesday joined the onslaught and launched a twin attack over demonetisation and the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announcement on deposits.

“It is sad to see people suffering due to the whims & fancies of the government. I feel for the people and their difficulties they have and are facing,” Robert Vadra said in a post on his Facebook account.

Regarding the recent announcement by the RBI allowing deposits of old notes exceeding Rs 5000 only once till 30 December after a satisfactory explanation, Vadra mocked the government for turning banks into interrogation offices.


“Now, deposits of more than Rs 5,000 of demonetised currency notes will be allowed only once till 30 December & that too with an explanation. It has turned financial institutes into interrogation offices,” he said.

