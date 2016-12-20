Demonetisation: New Reserve Bank of India norms for old notes

New Delhi: With only 12 days left to surrender the scrapped notes in banks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday slapped more restrictions, directing banks to accept more than Rs 5,000 in banks accounts only one time during the remaining period till December 30.

Also, the deposits will be accepted only after the person gives satisfactory explanation why he did not deposit the money earlier, and provided the account is KYC (know your client) compliant. No such restrictions apply if the scrapped notes received at the counter do not exceed Rs 5,000.

In a notification issued on December 19, the banks have been advised to encourage the depositor to put the money in the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) under the Taxation and Investment Regime.

Banks have been told to allow anyone wanting to deposit the scrapped notes in excess of Rs 5,000 into a bank account only after questioning the person on record in the presence of at least two bank officials “as to why this could not be deposited earlier and receiving a satisfactory explanation.”

“The explanation should be kept on record to facilitate an audit trail at a later stage,” the directive said, adding that a flag should be raised in the CBS (Core Banking Solution) so that no more tenders are allowed.

The scrapped notes up to Rs 5,000 will be allowed to be deposited in the bank accounts, but if such deposits together exceed Rs 5,000, no more deposits will be allowed thereafter until December 30.

Other rules effected since demonetisation will also apply like production of valid proof of identity and any one tendering in someone”s account, other than own, will require the account-holder”s authorisation and valid proof of identity of the person actually tendering the money.