Demonetisation disrupts digital drive too

New Delhi : The economic disruption caused by the demonetisation did not spare even the digitisation of transations despite the government”s all attempt to push it over the past one month, though Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed no damage caused to economy by the note ban, citing 26.2% increase in all indirect taxes, including excise duties (+43.5%), service tax (+25.7%) and customs duty (+5.6%)

The statistics released by the Reserve Bank of India shows decline in all digital payments in terms of rupees, be it through NEFT (national electronic funds transfer), PoS (point of sale through card swipe machines at shops), RTGS (Real time gross settlement), CTS (cheue truncation system), IMPS (immediate payment service), NACH (national automated clearing house), PPI (prepaid payment instrument) or mobile banking.

IMPS was the only exception to show a slight increase in December after a decline in November. Of course, there was a slight increase in the volume of the digital transactions like those with debit and credit cards at PoS increased from 229.31 payments in October to 238.7 in December after dropping to 205.5 in November.

The economists say the people should have move fast to the digital payments in the wake of the cash crunch since after the demonetisation but they did not do so despite enough money in their bank accounts and it shows the effect of the economy slowdown caused by the drastic and sudden decision of banning the currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 without enough new notes put in circulation to prevent damage to the economy.

Facts and figures in billion

Oct Nov Dec

NEFT 9504.5 8807.8 8563.8

Debit/

credit

cards 511.21 352.4 397.1

RTGS 97,554.34 78,479.2 63,706.9

CTS 5974.14 5419.2 5393.9

IMPS 343.57 324.8 350.7

NACH 768.44 606.6 494.2

PPI 60.22 13.2 17.5

Mobile

banking 1134.93 1244.9 1095.6