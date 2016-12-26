Demonetisation decision against poor: Rahul Gandhi

Baran: Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that demonetisation was against the poor since only one per cent people in India hold black money and that too is invested in real estate, land and Swiss banks.

“The note ban is a step taken against the poor, farmers and the middle-class people,” he said at a rally in Rajasthan’s Baran.

Taking a jibe at Modi, the Congress leader said: “You (Modi) have divided India into two parts — on one side is one per cent rich and, on the other, there are middle-class, poor people.”

“All black money isn’t in cash and all cash isn’t in black money… and only six per cent of the black money in India is in the form of paper money. The rest 94 per cent is in the form of real estate, gold and in foreign banks,” he added.

The Congress leader also took on the Bharatiya Janata Party-run state government led by Vasundhara Raje.

“What Modi ji is doing in the country, Vasundhara ji is doing in Rajasthan. The state government is against the tribals, Dalits and women. The state government is for the rich,” he said.

“Suit-Boot ki sarkar Delhi aur Rajasthan mein baithi hai (there is a suit-boot government in Delhi and Rajasthan),” Rahul Gandhi added.