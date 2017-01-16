Demand for action over Ganga boat tragedy by RJD and Congress

Patna: As the death toll in Ganga boat tragedy rose to 25 on Sunday, RJD and Congress, both partners in the Grand Alliance government, demanded sacking of officials of Patna and Saran districts for their alleged failure in preventing the tragedy.

In an unusual development, Governor Ramnath Kovind directly talked to the DM of Patna Sanjay Kumar Agarwal and inquired about the relief and rescue operations.

The National disaster management authority on Sunday clarified they were not informed about any kite festival in Sambalpur diara (sandbar) opposite Gandhi Ghat, nor were their services sought by the authorities. NDRF reached the Gandhi Ghat following reports of boat tragedy and continued rescue into the night. Four more bodies were recovered on Sunday by NDRF which pressed seven rescue boats.

RJD president Lalu Prasad in a statement said since the kite festival was organised by the state government, all arrangements, including ferrying the participants, should have been made by the government. Stern action should be taken against the guilty officers.

His party colleague and senior MLA Bhai Virendra demanded sacking of DM of Patna for his failure to arrange boats from Sambalpur to Patna.

Education minister and Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Kumar Chaudhury demanded sacking of the officials engaged in organising festival without adequate arrangement. There was lapse on the part of the administration, he said.

The kite festival was organised by state tourism department which issued invitations to kite lovers through big advertisements in all local newspapers. They were promised free cruise service by the tourism department. However, the cruise could not come to the Sambalpur diara in the afternoon and people were forced to return to Patna on overcrowded boats. Officials said over 50,000 people had gone for the festival.

BJP state president Nityanand Rai who was prevented from going to the site of the tragedy demanded resignation of the chief minister Nitish Kumar. Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader said the CM had taken credit for the success of Guru Parva last week, he should take blame for the boat tragedy, too.