Deliver verdict in office of profit case against AAP MLAs: BJP to EC

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta today demanded that the Election Commission deliver its verdict in the office of profit case involving 21 AAP legislators without further delay.

The BJP leader said that the hearing in the matter concluded on March 27 following which the EC reserved its order.

“More than three months have elapsed since the hearing was completed. It is now beyond comprehension why there has been so much delay,” he said.

The ruling party MLAs in question were appointed parliamentary secretaries by the Delhi government in March 2015.

In June 2015, the government passed an amendment to the Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) Act, 1997, to exempt the post of parliamentary secretary from the definition of office of profit with retrospective effect. However, the president refused to give his assent to the bill.

Following this, the appointments were set aside by the Delhi High Court in September last year.

Gupta said he will soon meet the Chief Election Commissioner to press for early an verdict in the matter.