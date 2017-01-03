Delink votes from caste, religion: Supreme Court to politicians

Majority ruling declares seeking votes on these grounds amounts to ‘corrupt practice’

New Delhi: In a judgment by a majority of 4:3, the Supreme Court on Monday reversed over a 2-decade old verdict on Hindutva, holding that politicians cannot seek votes in the name of “religion, race, caste, community or language” as it would amount to “corrupt practice” and attract disqualification under the election law.

It held that the electoral process is essentially a secular activity and hence the religion has no place in it.

The Constitution Bench was divided on interpretation of the term “his religion” under Section 123(3) of the Representation of the People

Act that deals with corrupt practices.

Chief Justice Tirath Singh Thakur, who retires on Tuesday, led the majority judgment of the Constitution Bench even as three judges — Justices U U Lalit, A K Goel and D Y Chandrachud — refused to accept their interpretation.

Justice M B Lokur read out the majority judgment on behalf of the CJI and justices S A Bobde and L N Rao, that rules that term means religion of all, including voters, candidates and their agents, while the minority judgment said it should be limited to the religion of candidate only.

The Constitution Bench, which had reserved its verdict on October 27 on the “width and scope” of the election law, said the election is a secular exercise and the functioning of all elected representatives too has got to be secular.

The minority judgment too agreed that seeking votes by invoking religion, race, caste, community or language was a “corrupt practice,” but held that “prohibiting the people in electoral fray from speaking about the legitimate concerns of the people reduces democracy to abstraction.”

Speaking on behalf of the dissenting judges, Justice Chandrachud said that there was no law that prohibited dialogue and discussion on the issues that concerned voters and the same should not be construed as an appeal to gain votes.

The majority verdict, however, stressed that mixing of State activities with religion was not permissible since the relationship between man and God is an individual choice.

“Election is a secular exercise and thereby its way and its process should be followed also. Function of an elected representative should be secular Relationship between man and God is an individual choice and State is forbidden to such an activity,” the Bench elaborated.

Section 123(3) of the RP Act under the Constitution Bench”s examination reads: “The appeal by a candidate or his agent or by any other person with the consent of a candidate or his election agent to vote or refrain from voting for any person on the ground of his religion, race, caste, community or language or the use of, or appeal to religious symbols or the use of, or appeal to, national symbols…, for furtherance of the prospects of th election of the candidate or for prejudicially affecting the election of any candidate.”

The Bench was hearing a batch of petitions, including one by the BJP’s”s Abhiram Singh whose election as an MLA in 1990 from Santacruz in Mumbai was set aside by the Bombay High Court. His case was tagged with other petitions in February 2014 in which a 5-judge Bench had decided in 2002 to revisit the 1995 judgment for an authoritative pronouncement by a 7-judge Bench on the poll laws.

The controversial 1995 judgment by a 3-judge Bench headed by then Chief Justice late J S Verma had defined the Hindutva as a “way of life” giving the BJP and the Shiv Sena a considerable legal ground to justify their ultra-nationalist politics. The judgment had turned into a milestone, notwithstanding seven other supreme court verdicts on Hindutva or Hinduism.

Earlier, during the hearing, the 7-judge Bench had said that it won”t reconsider 1995 judgment which defined Hindutva as “a way of life and not a religion.” This observation came on an interlocutory application filed by social activist Teesta Setalvad, requesting the Bench to reconsider the 1995 judgment.

The Bench had then said the court will not go into the larger debate as to what is Hindutva or what its meaning is and will not reconsider the 1995 judgment.

Clash with Hindutva verdict: Owaisi

The verdict “clashes” with the Hindutva as “a way of life” verdict delivered by Justice JS Verma, AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said. “Parties contesting polls on Hindutva plank can take a stand that they are seeking votes on the basis of (concept of) way of life and not on religion,” he said.

Be careful about caste, language: CPI

The CPI welcomed the ruling, but said the issue of caste and language needs to be addressed “carefully” because there certain sections which are “socially discriminated”. CPI secretary D Raja said somebody raising the question of reservation to SCs/STs in private sector can’t be taken as using caste for demanding votes.

Religious groups welcome ruling

Religious organisations across the ideological divide welcomed the ruling. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad International General Secretary Surendra Jain said, “This judgement may prove a landmark in nation-building.” Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) said the prohibition to use religion etc. to garner vote should be strictly implemented.