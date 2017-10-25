Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Delhi: Woman shot dead in her car in Shalimar Bagh

Delhi: Woman shot dead in her car in Shalimar Bagh

— By Asia News International | Oct 25, 2017 09:40 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: A woman was shot dead in her car by unidentified assailants in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on early Wednesday morning. The victim, her husband and her one-year-old child were in the car, when the incident happened. The reason for the murder is not yet clear, though there are claims that the incident comes in light after a robbery incident that the woman had protested against. The Delhi Police has launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…