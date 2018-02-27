Delhi: Woman manhandles eve teaser for passing lewd comments, drags him to police station

New Delhi: A woman manhandled a man, who along with a friend allegedly harassed her by passing lewd comments in Delhi’s Gaffar Market area.

The incident took place on February 25 when the woman was travelling in a rickshaw on her way to Gaffar Market area. The two accused followed her for quite some time and passed sexually inappropriate comments.

In a fit of anger without much delay, she caught one of the accused and took him to a nearby police station and filed a complaint. The accused has been identified as Manish and Abhishek, who are residents of Charkhi Dadri area.

A case has been registered over the incident and both accused have been arrested.