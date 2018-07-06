Delhi University releases fourth cut off list; read on for more details

Delhi University released the fourth cut off list on Thursday for undergraduate courses. The DU 4th cut off list 2018 is available on the official website of the university. It can be checked at ‘www.du.ac.in’. Now very few options are left for aspirants seeking admissions under the general category in many of the south-after colleges.

Admissions under the fourth list will be open till Monday and the fifth cut-off list will be announced on Wednesday evening. Around 60 per cent of the total 56,000 undergraduate seats have already been filled across DU. Students from the science stream can still apply to colleges in the North Campus in courses such as B Sc (Hons) Botany,B Sc (Hons) Computer Science and B Sc (Hons) Physics as there are seats available under these courses.

Humanities students can apply for BA (Hons) in Sociology, English and Economics as some seats in some colleges are still vacant. There has been a drop of 0.25 to two per cent in cut-offs for humanities courses across colleges. A drop of 0.25 to 0.5 per cent has been recorded in cut-offs in science courses.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and Hindu college released the fourth cut off list much before the centralized cut off. SRCC has closed admission of BA Economics and BCom courses for general students, however, the admission is still open for OBC category students and ST category students in BA Economics course. The corresponding cut off for OBC category students is 96% and for ST category students is 90.75%. For PwD students, the cut off is 88%, and for Kashmiri Migrant students the cut off is 92.75%. Admission is also closed for students of OBC category.

For BCom courses in SRCC, the seats are full for general, OBC, and ST category students at SRCC. SC category students can still apply for the course and the cut off is 90.50%. For PwD category students the cut off is 80.00% and for Kashmiri Migrant students, the cut off is 87.75%.

In the case of Hindu college, the fourth cut off list has been announced and the admission are closed for most of the courses. Few seats are remaining in BA Economics for general candidates with corresponding cut off at 97.25%, for OBC candidates cut off is 94% while for PwD candidates the cut off is 88%. For BA English course, the cut off is set at 96% for general candidates, 93% for OBC candidates, and 92% for SC and ST candidates, for PwD candidates is 90% and for Kashmiri Migrants is 91%.

In case of women’s colleges, admission is open for 8 courses at Gargi college. Seats remain for BA programme for which the cut off is 91%, for BA Applied Psychology (H) at 96.5%, for BA English (H) at 94%, BA Pol. Sc. (H) at 93.5%. Admission is also open for B.Com, B.Com. (H), B.Sc. Botany (H), and B.Sc. Life Sciences.