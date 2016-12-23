Delhi: Rs. 53 lakh in new currency seized from foreign national at IGI Airport

New Delhi : In yet another cash haul from the national capital post demonetisation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized almost Rs. 54 lakhs in new currency at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The money was seized from a foreign national, from whom Rs. 4. 29 lakh in old currency was also recovered.

Earlier, the Income Tax department and the Crime Branch, in a joint operation, seized Rs 3.25 crore in old notes from a hotel in Karol Bagh area in Delhi.

Since demonetisation, there has been a spike in seizure of unclaimed cash and gold by the CISF. A special drive has been started at the airport to detect surplus cash being carried by passengers.

Senior customs and CISF have been directed to keep a strict vigil over incoming and outgoing passengers.

Meanwhile, in Assam, over 2 crore 40 lakh new high value notes have been recovered from two different places and two youths from Meghalaya have been detained in this connection.

Additional DGP Pallab Bhattacharya said the Income Tax officials seized a total of 2 crore 30 lakh new 2000 denomination notes from a businessman in Nagaon.

In another incident, police recovered 12 lakh rupees of new notes at Azara near Guwahati by police.

The Enforcement Directorate has been carrying out searches and enquiry at various places in the wake of de-monetisation.