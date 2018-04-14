Delhi rape horror: Another rape case comes to light after Kathua and Unnao

Two rape cases have shocked the entire country and till now the justice is awaited, even though the cases are not new. And now a new case has come in light. According to ANI, a 19-year-old girl accused a boy of repeatedly raping and assaulting her, after confining her in a room at his residence in Sultanpuri on March 30. The victim said she fled the spot and came to her house on April 9. A case has been registered in connection with the same.

Talking about the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, PM Modi broke his silence on April 13 after facing huge backlash from opposition parties. He stated that justice will be served in these two cases, but Rahul Gandhi taking his dig tweeted and asked Modi, When?.

The two rape cases have become a political war among the parties, and the blame game has just started. A candle light march was held by Congress, with Rahul Gandhi leading it. The BJP ministers who allegedly were part of a rally to support the rapists have since been asked to resign.-Inputs from ANI