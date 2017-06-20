Delhi Police arrests sharpshooter of Deepak Pandit Gang

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of Vishal alias Chiku, a sharpshooter of the Deepak Pandit Gang, who was wanted in a case of murder. Police also confirmed that they had recovered a country-made pistol from him.

Vishal is the son of Krishan Gopal and a resident of Sangam Vihar. He was wanted in a case FIR NO 118/17 under Sections 302,307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case relates to the shooting of three persons outside a marriage venue. Vishal, his brother Rangila and four others were involved in the incident in which one person died. Vishal was arrested on the basis of evidence captured on CCTV. Police said that he was evading arrest.

He was previously involved in four cases as a juvenile.