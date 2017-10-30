Delhi: Nigerian gang-war with swords in hospital, goons wield meat cleavers as staff hides in toilets

Armed with swords and cleavers, around a dozen Nigerian nationals fought in a hospital in south Delhi as terrified staff hid in toilets and upper floors. As per a report by ANI, the incident took place when a few injured men walked into the hospital situated in Saket’s J-Block at around 4 am. Soon after, a member of a rival gang drove up in an auto-rickshaw and barged in the hospital triggering the gang-war, as per the report. The security camera footage shows that the Nigerians were armed with swords and cleavers. The video footage of the clash depicts that a broken door is lying on the floor while the men pummel each other.

#WATCH: Two groups of Nigerian nationals clash with each other at a private nursing home in #Delhi pic.twitter.com/Ia0WiLEPdO — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2017



The clash, reportedly, went on for nearly an hour in the hospital reception. As per the report, the security guard who tried to stop them was also beaten and left injured. To safeguard the patients in the hospital, the staff and nurses of the clinic reportedly bolted all access to the upper floors where patients are admitted. The rival groups clashed for nearly an hour in the hospital reception. A guard who tried to stop them was also beaten and left injured.

The groups allegedly vandalised the hospital and ran away before the police arrived.