Delhi Horror: School principal shot dead in her house

New Delhi: A 45-year-old school principal was shot dead by two men in her house allegedly over a property dispute, police said today. The incident was reported on Monday night from Ghuman Hera village. Her brother’s body was found in Jhajjar district of Haryana. It is suspected he was killed over the same issue, they said.

The victim, Anita Yadav, used to run a school from the ground and the first floor of her house. She stayed with her family on the second floor. On Monday night, two men, including her husband’s former business partner Naveen Yadav, arrived in a car and shot her in the chest, police said.

They said CCTV cameras installed near the house have captured the accused entering and leaving the property. The accused are on the run. The investigators are also in touch with their counterparts in Haryana to ascertain whether the same men are behind the killing of Anita Yadav’s brother.

Naveen Yadav worked as a property dealer with the victim’s husband earlier.