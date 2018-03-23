Delhi High Court sets aside disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs

New Delhi: In a major relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the Election Commission recommendation disqualifying 20 ruling party MLAs in an office-of-profit case.

The court asked the Election Commission to hear the case afresh because the MLAs were not given proper hearing before the poll panel decided on their disqualification. The case was now referred back to the Election Commission for reconsideration.

The MLAs were disqualified for holding office-of-profit when they were appointed Parliamentary Secretaries.