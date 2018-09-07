Delhi High Court seeks governments response on vacant posts of teachers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi government on a plea seeking filling of vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools across the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao asked Delhi Government to file its response and listed that matter for further hearing on November 2.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Shashi Bhushan and Shashank Deo Sudhi who have sought direction to the Delhi Government to form a committee for the assessment of the number of vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff in government schools in the city. The advocate has cited an RTI report, according to which the sanctioned posts for teaching and non-teaching staffs is 14,743 out of which only 9,366 are filled. The rest are lying vacant.

The counsel also said that basic amenities are missing in government schools. The counsel has also sought guidelines for transportation mechanism of government school students on the lines of private schools and explore the feseabilties and possibilities for budgetary transportation of the students. The plea further sought to explore the possibilities of nursery and kindergarten education in the government schools.