Delhi High Court directs EC to allot pressure cooker symbol to Dinakaran

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol to the sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran. The court also ordered the EC to give the Dhinakaran’s faction a suitable name.

Dhinakaran had earlier sought a suitable name and ‘pressure cooker’ symbol to his faction of the party.

He had suggested three names for his faction – All India Amma Anna Dhravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dhravidar Kazhagam.

Dhinakaran had contested and won the R.K. Nagar constituency Assembly by-polls last December under the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol.

Last year, the Election Commission’s lawyer said it had nothing to do with local body elections when the court asked whether it had any objection to allotting the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol to Dhinakaran’s faction.