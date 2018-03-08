Delhi HC terms assault on CS ‘unfortunate’

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Wednesday termed as “unfortunate” an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by ruling legislators and said the trust among bureaucrats and legislators was vanishing.

Justice Mukta Gupta, while reserving order on the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, arrested for allegedly assaulting Prakash last month, said the court wants legislators and bureaucrats to feel safe, reports IANS.

The court also observed that this was the third case against Jarwal under section 186 of the Indian Penal Code for obstructing public servant in discharge of public function, and called it a very serious allegation.

Jarwal’s counsel Rebecca John told the court that her client is ready to give an undertaking, including that he will maintain distance from the Chief Secretary, and requested court to grant him bail. Prakash’s counsel Sidharth Luthra opposed the bail plea and said the legislator might pressurise or harass his client.

Meanwhile, Anshu Prakash on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging a fresh notice issued by a Delhi Assembly committee asking him to appear before it on Thursday.