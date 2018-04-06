Delhi HC issues notice to ED on Gitanjali Gems’s plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Diamantaire Nirav Modi’s uncle and business partner Mehul Choksi’s firm Gitanjali Gems, seeking quashing of a money laundering case against the company.

The court has sought a reply from the agency by April 11. The PNB in February detected the scam, wherein Modi and Choksi had allegedly cheated the bank to the tune of Rs. 114 billion, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The scam, which reportedly began in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials reported it to the concerned agencies. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered the money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others on the basis of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR. Currently, the probe agencies are investigating the matter and have also seized many properties of Modi and Choksi.