Delhi HC asks Assembly panel not to insist on CS’s appearance

New Delhi : The Delhi High court on Thursday directed an Assembly committee not to insist on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash’s appearance before it, saying that the panel’s move to issue a notice to the top bureaucrat seemed to be an attempt to circumvent the process of law.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher questioned the move of the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s Question and Reference (Q&R) Committee to issue a notice to the chief secretary despite making a statement before the court on March 5 that it will not proceed in the matter concerning the bureaucrat till further orders.

The chief secretary had on Wednesday moved the high court after he was served a notice by the Q&R Committee asking him to appear before it to examine issues relating to Delhi Nagrik Sahkari Bank Ltd, reports PTI.

“After giving a statement on March 5, the complainant (Q&R Committee) immediately issued notice to the chief secretary, asking him to appear before it on Thursday.

“What was the urgency of issuing the notice. Ask your client not to do this. Tell your client that it seems as if you are trying to circumvent the process of law. Wait for the outcome of the main petition pending in the high court,” Justice Shakdher told the counsel for the committee.