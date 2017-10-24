Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Delhi HC adjourns hearing in marital rape case to Dec 4

Delhi HC adjourns hearing in marital rape case to Dec 4

— By Agencies | Oct 24, 2017 12:14 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court hearing a plea seeking criminalisation of marital rape has adjourned the case to December 4.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) requests that marital rape should be criminalised and treated as rape. The plea has also sought the provisions of rape to be made gender neutral. On October 11, in another case, the Supreme Court had said that sexual intercourse with wife below 18 years of age would be considered rape. Earlier on September 8, the top court had informed the HC it was hearing a similar kind of petition with different grounds.


EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…