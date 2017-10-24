Delhi HC adjourns hearing in marital rape case to Dec 4

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court hearing a plea seeking criminalisation of marital rape has adjourned the case to December 4.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) requests that marital rape should be criminalised and treated as rape. The plea has also sought the provisions of rape to be made gender neutral. On October 11, in another case, the Supreme Court had said that sexual intercourse with wife below 18 years of age would be considered rape. Earlier on September 8, the top court had informed the HC it was hearing a similar kind of petition with different grounds.