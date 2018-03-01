Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Holi2018
#PNBScam
#ChiefSecretaryAssault
#RIPSridevi
#RahulGandhi
Home / India / Delhi: Girl alleges doctor mishandled her inside operation theatre

Delhi: Girl alleges doctor mishandled her inside operation theatre

— By Asia News International | Mar 01, 2018 09:53 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: A girl was allegedly mishandled by a doctor inside an operation theatre here at a private hospital. The victim, who allegedly underwent a surgery that was necessary, said the doctor “may have done something” after giving the patient anesthesia.

“I got admitted in October for a surgery which wasn’t supposed to be done. In the operation theater, I was given anesthesia and the doctor might have done something to me. I’ve gone through surgery; I know how anesthesia works and when someone does something,” she told ANI. The victim further claimed that the doctor allegedly scooped out a piece of flesh from her body and showed it to her. “Because of the damage caused by the doctor, my health has drastically deteriorated. I can’t sit or stand, and I’m forced to take painkillers every day due to the pain,” she added. An FIR has been filed against the doctor, and the investigation is underway.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK