Delhi: Girl alleges doctor mishandled her inside operation theatre

New Delhi: A girl was allegedly mishandled by a doctor inside an operation theatre here at a private hospital. The victim, who allegedly underwent a surgery that was necessary, said the doctor “may have done something” after giving the patient anesthesia.

“I got admitted in October for a surgery which wasn’t supposed to be done. In the operation theater, I was given anesthesia and the doctor might have done something to me. I’ve gone through surgery; I know how anesthesia works and when someone does something,” she told ANI. The victim further claimed that the doctor allegedly scooped out a piece of flesh from her body and showed it to her. “Because of the damage caused by the doctor, my health has drastically deteriorated. I can’t sit or stand, and I’m forced to take painkillers every day due to the pain,” she added. An FIR has been filed against the doctor, and the investigation is underway.