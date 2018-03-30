Delhi: Delivery man stabbed multiple times for failing to deliver order; 2 arrested

New Delhi: Two people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a delivery man multiple times in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar after he failed to deliver the cell phone they ordered from a shopping portal, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Kamal Deep (30) and her brother Jitender Singh (34), the police said, adding they recovered Rs 40,000, a van used in the offence, a blood stained towel, a knife and shoe laces used to strangle the delivery man. The incident came to light on March 21 after a man was found lying in a pool of blood in a drain in Chander Vihar area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) M N Tiwari said.

The victim was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he is recuperating. He told the police that he had come to deliver a cell phone worth Rs 11,000 to Kamal Deep and called her to confirm her address. She then started calling him about why he was getting delayed.

The woman got into an argument with him after he reached her house. She along with her brother then attacked him and strangulated him with shoe laces. He fell down and then she sat on his abdomen and attacked him on his hands and face with a knife, Tiwari said. When the man became unconscious, Kaur and Singh robbed Rs 40,000 cash from him and later dumped him near a drain thinking that he was dead, the police said.