Delhi CS assault case: BJP blames ‘anarchist’ Kejriwal for ‘Constitutional crisis’ in Delhi

New Delhi: Hitting back at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who accused the BJP-led central Government of trying to destabilise his government, the BJP on Friday said that it was “anarchist” Kejriwal who was responsible for a “Constitutional crisis”.

Its reaction came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in a press conference, blamed the Central government of meddling in the state’s affairs against the backdrop of the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs at Kejriwal’s residence on Monday night. On Friday, police raided Kejriwal’s official residence to look for evidence including CCTV footage of the meeting where the incident took place.

“There is a situation of Constitutional crisis in Delhi. And who is responsible for this crisis? None other than Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“In the past too, Kejriwal has spoken against the basic ethos of Constitution of India and about anarchy. He himself has declared that he is an anarchist. I firmly believe that this kind of anarchist mentality will not be beneficial for Delhi,” BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said.

Noting that the AAP and Kejriwal always claim that the Central government is not allowing them to work, he said: “If that is true, then what achievements are being claimed through large hoardings and banners on every crossing in Delhi? Are they taking credit for real work or is it just an advertising scam?”

Patra termed it “surprising” that while the Delhi Chief Minister came out to defend a “corrupt” former Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar when the CBI raided him, he had turned against his own Chief Secretary when the latter tried to uphold the Supreme Court’s order on advertisements).

The Chief Secretary had reportedly stonewalled a video advertisement featuring Kejriwal highlighting his government’s achievements on the completion of three years, on the basis that none of the departments was ready to clear the opening sentence as required by apex court’s directions.

Patra said that while the AAP has blamed the Centre of “dadagiri” (highhandedness) and “goondagardi” (hooliganism), it should first clear what their definition of these terms is.

“Is it dadagiri or decency to call the Chief Secretary to your place and then get him assaulted by your MLAs?

The controversy had erupted when Delhi Chief Secretary complained to police that he was assaulted by two AAP legislators at Kejriwal’s residence around midnight the previous day. The two have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.