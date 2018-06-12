Delhi: Crime branch takes over ‘Daati Maharaj’ rape case

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police will now investigate the rape case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj.

Daati Maharaj has been accused of raping a disciple inside Shani Dham two years ago.

The woman registered the case in Fatehpur Beri police station on Sunday. It was later transferred to District Investigation Unit (DIU).

Daati Maharaj has been booked under Indian Penal Code, sections – 376, 377, 354 and 34.

The woman has alleged that she didn’t file a complaint earlier as she felt intimidated by the self-styled godman. She also said she raped repeatedly even in Gurukul Ashwasan, Bal Gram, Sojat, Pali (Rajasthan).

On Monday, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal sought a police protection for the women.

Maliwal wrote a letter to the SHO of Fatehpur Beri police station, requesting him to look into the matter and provide immediate protection to the victim.