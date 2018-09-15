Delhi: Cop’s son charged in rape-assault cases, arrested

New Delhi : A Delhi Police officer’s son was arrested on Friday on charges of raping and brutally beating a woman after a video of the two-week-old violence went viral, forcing a shocked Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene.

Rohit Tomar, 21, an undergraduate student of Delhi University, was arrested a day after the police learnt about the video circulated on social networking sites showing the young man violently thrashing the victim at a call centre in Uttam Nagar in west Delhi.

Police arrested Rohit, the son of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Singh Tomar, after the woman filed an FIR against him on Friday alleging that she was not only beaten up on September 2 but also raped by the accused.

The police action followed a telephonic direction of Rajnath Singh to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Sharma told IANS that Rohit was arrested from his hideout “after we traced the victim’s residence and subsequently filed a rape and assault case against the accused on the basis of her ordeal”.

The accused has been booked for rape, voluntarily causing hurt and assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

The victim came to the police station on Friday and gave a written statement alleging that Rohit called her to his friend’s office in Uttam Nagar and sexually assaulted her, the officer said.

Sharma said “she was beaten up after she said she would lodge a complaint against him”. A medical examination has confirmed allegations, he said.

Meanwhile, another case of molestation lodged on Thursday against Rohit in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area came to light.

Police said that FIR was lodged by his 20-year-old girlfriend who alleged that she was molested by him and was being threatened by him.

The accused is being interrogated and the statements of both the victims have been recorded in court.