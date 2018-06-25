Delhi Congress split on AAP joining united Opposition

New Delhi : While Delhi Congress leaders like state party president Ajay Maken have repeatedly stressed not to have any deal with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (80) has added a new dimension by stating that it is up to Kejriwal to decide whether his AAP would be part of the united Opposition front being stitched together to take on the BJP in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The Congress leaders were surprised at this statement coming from the veteran leader who was Delhi’s CM for the longest 15 years but swept out by AAP.

Sheila Dikshit did not mince her words in the interview when she said: “Let this be clear – he (Kejriwal) is our enemy in Delhi.”

She brushed aside the support he got from four chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka in his tussle with the Lt. Governor last Sunday, saying it won’t last forever. She, however, agrees that when all opposition parties come together, it remains to be seen whether AAP is part of that united alliance.

She stressed Kejriwal has to decide if he would join it. “He needs to specify his stand, not the Congress,” she said.

The Congress appeared getting alienated when the four non-BJP CMs came together to support Kejriwal, but Dikshit does not see this as emergence of a federal front minus Congress. She said AAP is an insignificant national player as he is confined to Delhi and some pockets in Punjab, having no position in the states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh that go for the Assembly polls this year end to set pace for the national alliance.

She, in fact, dismissed Kejriwal having any muscles to become a challenge to Narendra Modi. “There are 550 Lok Sabha seats, of which Delhi has only seven seats. Are these seven seats so crucial that they would decide who forms the government at the Centre. All political parties that will join the united Opposition are confined to their own states and so the Congress will play the leading role as it is a pan-India party,” she added.