Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal protests at L-G office: BJP says AAP trying to hide failures

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is protesting around the national capital to divert attention from its failures, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The AAP has failed on every front, be it water, electricity, etc. Arvind Kejriwal Ji, who only talks big, has failed completely and in an attempt to hide his failures he has resorted to protests,” BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain told ANI.

“He simply wants to divert the people’s attention. The people are asking questions, and because he does not have them, he has gone to LG sir’s residence,” he added. BJP spokesperson and MP Meenakshi Lekhi also shared similar views over Kejriwal-led protests, labelling them as being a distraction for the various issues prevailing in Delhi. “The main issues in Delhi currently are water and electricity and Arvind Kejriwal is diverting those issues with the help of these protests. His disruptive and anarchist qualities are quite visible,” Lekhi told ANI.

Kejriwal, along with senior ministers- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai have been camped in the Raj Niwas, the official accommodation-cum-office of the Lieutenant Governor, since Monday evening. The Delhi chief minister claimed that the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers working for Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) were “only working on important files” and “not responding to Ministers’ calls and messages, and not attending our meetings”.

They have asked Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to direct the IAS officers to end their strike and take action against officers who have allegedly struck work for four months. Kejriwal has also actively taken to his Twitter account to advocate his perspectives and views on the issue. “Every right thinking person asking same question – why is centre instigating strike by IAS? How can centre not allow doorstep delivery of rations? These are simple and non-controversial demands of Delhiites,” he posted earlier today.